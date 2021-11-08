Indigenous veterans honoured with ceremony at Thunderbird House

Elders, war veterans and dignitaries attended a small ceremony Monday morning at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg Monday morning to honour the contributions of Indigenous veterans.

The ceremony began with an honour song sung by Winston Wuttunee and laying of wreaths, which was followed by a moment of silence and speeches by Indigenous veterans.

Winston Wuttunee takes part in the wreath laying during a ceremony for Indigenous Veterans Day at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg on Nov. 8, 2021 (Karen Pauls/CBC)

One of the veterans who spoke about his experiences was Leo Baskatawang from Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation in northwestern Ontario, who served in the U.S. military in the 2000s during the Iraq War.

Baskatawang said he has been reflecting on why so many Indigenous people choose to serve in the armed forces.

"I believe for some people it is to demonstrate the braveness or courage of our people, or perhaps for others it is a sense of loyalty to the community or to the nation," he said.

"For others still it's a sense of duty ... to the community, our families and perhaps even to ourselves."

Leo Baskatawang spoke about his experiences serving in the U.S. military during the Iraq War in the 2000s. (CBC)

Baskatawang said he didn't know what he was getting himself into when he joined the military in 2002. He said he enlisted because he thought it would bring him opportunities to see the world, learn new skills and meet new people — but it came with a heavy cost.

Baskatawang says he still mourns for a member of his troop who was killed in a helicopter crash.

"We can never be prepared for what we see and do over there," he said.

The event was live streamed on Facebook so that more people could view it online instead of going in person. Organizers only invited a small group of people to attend due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

Manitoba has recognized Nov. 8 as Indigenous Veterans Day since 1994, a day meant to honour the thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Sgt. Brian Pitawanakwat from Manitoulin Island, Ont., is still serving in the Canadian military. He said he has done three tours of duty in Afghanistan, one in Bosnia and one in Kuwait during his time in the armed forces.

He said he thinks having a day specifically to commend Indigenous veterans in addition to Remembrance Day is crucial since they have "been falling through the cracks" for so long.

Sgt. Brian Pitawanakwat is currently serving in the Canadian military and is stationed in Winnipeg. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs pointed out that Indigenous soldiers were by and large volunteers when they fought overseas, and often faced terrible racism when they returned home.

"There's all these tremendous warriors, people who were fighting for that treaty relationship and the freedoms that we all appreciate and benefit from today."