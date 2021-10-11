Healing ceremony held in Winnipeg to honour Indigenous peoples

A Monday pipe ceremony provided an opportunity for Indigenous people in Winnipeg to process ongoing trauma, and for settlers to take stock of what they're thankful for.

The ceremony, held at the Oodena Circle at The Forks, was held in honour of Indigenous People's Day, which U.S. President Joe Biden declared on Monday, officially renaming the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus.

"The point is to centre ourselves in spirit as a way to promote healing for a lot of anger and grief due to the legacy of genocide, residential schools and also the layers of trauma that our community is going through," said Sadie-Phoenix Lavoie, one of the organizers of the ceremony.

Fellow organizer Brielle Beardy-Linklater said the event is honouring a vision she received from the Creator.

"What's a more fitting way to bring my community together than doing a ceremony and praying together?"

Participants of the National Indigenous People's Day ceremony held a sign that says 'genocide.' Organizers say the ceremony was an opportunity for people to come and heal from intergenerational, ongoing trauma caused by genocide in Canada. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Hosting the event over the Thanksgiving long weekend was done intentionally. Some critics say the holiday whitewashes the oppression Indigenous people suffered at the hands of European settlers.

Columbus's arrival in 1492 began centuries of exploration and colonization by European nations, bringing violence, disease and other suffering to Indigenous people already living in the Western Hemisphere.

In Canada, residential schools were created to forcibly take and assimilate Indigenous children and sought to "kill the Indian in the child."

In the last few months, unmarked graves have been discovered on the sites of Canada's former residential schools, the last of which closed in 1996.

Indigenous people and supporters have called for the churches that operated the institutions to release records, apologize for their actions and provide restitution to those who survived.

Sadie-Phoenix Lavoie passes around tobacco at the National Indigenous People's Day ceremony held at the Oodena Circle on Monday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"It has been really heavy for our communities and our families. We all feel it," said Lavoie, who is Anishinaabe from Sagkeeng First Nation.

"It's a path that a lot of Canadians don't understand. They don't know the truth yet and it's going to be uncomfortable, it's going to be hard, but we want to do it in a good way where we centre spirituality."

Every participant was welcome to take part in the pipe ceremony, Lavoie said, and settlers were invited to focus on the things they're thankful for, keeping in mind that not everyone is privileged to have those things.

"They have food, they have shelter, they have a bed, they have water to drink and a lot of our relatives don't have that," Lavoie said.

"How are you lifting up the lives of Indigenous peoples and how are you understanding your place in all of it? It gives them an opportunity to connect with us, understand where we come from and ... why we're upset."

Sacred roles of two-spirit people

The ceremony was especially important to the organizers because they both identify as two-spirit.

The umbrella term was coined 30 years ago at the third gathering of Native American Gays and Lesbians in Beausejour, Man., and is a way some queer Indigenous people refer to themselves.

Linklater, who is Cree, says Indigenous people historically revered two-spirit community members for their important spiritual roles, but that was lost when Europeans settled in their territories.

"It's taking back our sacred roles that were the roles and responsibilities we originally had that were stripped from us in residential schools," she said.

Linklater says two-spirit people are discriminated against — even within Indigenous circles — because of homophobia and transphobia which were learned and passed on through colonization.

"As two-spirit people, we've been disrespected. We've been made to feel like we're not important, that we have no value, that we have no place within this culture," she said.

"But we do. We just proved it."