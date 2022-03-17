Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba

A Manitoba mother whose newborn baby was apprehended by Child and Family Services in 2019 as a result of a birth alert has proposed a class action lawsuit against the provincial government.
The Canadian Press ·
A Manitoba woman is proposing a class action lawsuit against the provincial government for the birth alert that led to her newborn baby being apprehended in 2019. (CBC News)

A woman whose newborn was removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media in 2019 has proposed a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government.

The woman says in a statement of claim filed this week that birth alerts are unlawful, breach charter rights and cause significant harm to mothers and children.

Birth alerts have long been criticized by Indigenous leaders who say the practice is stacked against their families.

Public outcry intensified when the video was released online, showing police taking the newborn at a Winnipeg hospital as the mother wept nearby.

The province stopped using birth alerts the following year, saying they discouraged expectant mothers and families from reaching out for prenatal support.

The province says it is unable to provide comment on the lawsuit because the matter is before the court.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now