Indigenous garden grows understanding at Assiniboine Park
Manitoba

A group of Indigenous youth are working alongside horticultural experts at Assiniboine Park to develop a garden meant to encourage exploration and discussion of Indigenous culture. 

Indigenous youth, horticultural experts start planting 40 trees and 280 shrubs

Eleanor Coopsammy · CBC News ·
Artist rendering of what Indigenous Peoples' Garden will look like once completed in 2021. (Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

They'll plant 40 trees, 280 shrubs and more than 1,000 grasses. The group will also help create water and fire elements in the space.

The young people are from the Eagle's Nest Aboriginal Youth Resource and Recreation Program which provides counselling, cultural supports, programming and advocacy for youth transitioning to city life. 

The Indigenous Peoples' Garden is part of the Diversity Gardens at the Assiniboine Park. It will open in 2021.

Indigenous designer Mamie Griffith, students Angel Sand and Brittany Sinclair talk about creating the Indigenous Peoples' Garden, while Gerald Dielemam, director of the Diversity Gardens at Assiniboine Park, discusses its potential for growing understanding in the future. 1:49

 

