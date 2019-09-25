Indigenous garden grows understanding at Assiniboine Park

A group of Indigenous youth are working alongside horticultural experts at Assiniboine Park to develop a garden meant to encourage exploration and discussion of Indigenous culture.

They'll plant 40 trees, 280 shrubs and more than 1,000 grasses. The group will also help create water and fire elements in the space.

The young people are from the Eagle's Nest Aboriginal Youth Resource and Recreation Program which provides counselling, cultural supports, programming and advocacy for youth transitioning to city life.

The Indigenous Peoples' Garden is part of the Diversity Gardens at the Assiniboine Park. It will open in 2021.