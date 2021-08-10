Skip to Main Content
Chef wants to keep on trucking while she puts down permanent restaurant roots

The owner of Winnipeg’s Aboriginal Fusion food truck has her sights set on opening a restaurant — sans wheels — focused on the foods she grew up eating.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Chef Tara Hall includes traditional foods from her youth, such as bannock and pickerel, in her food truck's menu. (Mike Sudoma/Winnipeg Free Press)

Tara Hall is just getting started.

The 40-year-old chef is the owner of Winnipeg's Aboriginal Fusion food truck and she has her sights set on opening a restaurant — sans wheels — focused on the foods she grew up eating.

