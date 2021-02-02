City properties envisioned as education hubs

Two city-owned properties could soon be devoted to a program that aims to ensure more students complete high school in the North End, if city council approves.

New proposals call for the city to sell one surplus lot at 379 Selkirk Ave. and another city property that stretches between 325 and 345 Dufferin Ave for $1 each, to create new buildings for an Indigenous Education Caring Society off-campus program.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.