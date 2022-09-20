Indigenous artifacts, symbols receive permanent place of honour in Winnipeg council chamber

Indigenous leaders came to Winnipeg city hall bearing gifts Tuesday to mark what they called a new step on the path of reconciliation.

Mayor Brian Bowman called a special meeting to accept the gifts of symbolic and cultural artifacts to be displayed in the council chambers from Cree, Dakota, Métis and Inuit peoples, and from Treaty One Nation — the group of seven Treaty 1 First Nations who own and are developing two-thirds of Naawi-Oodena, the former Kapyong Barracks site in Winnipeg, as an urban reserve.

The gifts included a beaver pelt from Treaty One, an eagle staff from the Cree, a pipe from the Dakota, a sash from the Red River Métis, and an oil lamp from the Inuit.

"We have to ensure that our relationship and the responsibility that comes with having these types of items in your chambers is acknowledged in terms of the work that we do and the work that we need to do together," said Chief Gordon Bluesky of Brokenhead First Nation.

Bowman, who is Métis, made history as Winnipeg's first Indigenous mayor. When he first took office in 2014, he introduced land acknowledgements at city hall for the first time.

Representatives from Treaty One Nation gave the city moccasins, pottery, painted stones and an overhead map showing the planned development of Naawi-Oodena — the former Kapyong Barracks site in Winnipeg. Treaty One Nation is a group of seven Treaty 1 First Nations who own and are developing two-thirds of the site as an urban reserve. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

At Tuesday's meeting — one of his last acts as mayor — he said the displaying of the artifacts in glass cases on the council floor brings the city one step further on the path of reconciliation.

"And we recognize their distinguished and permanent place in this chamber and in the hearts and minds of all those who enter — that they may feel that this is a more inclusive place than it has been in the past," he said, wearing his chain of office for only the fourth time in eight years as mayor.

Many of the items, such as an eagle staff from the Cree, directly relate to governance.

"It's also about a sacred responsibility of doing right for the people, by the people," said Brennan Manoakeesick, chief of staff for Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which advocates for northern First Nations in Manitoba.

Beyond their spiritual significance, the gifts also symbolize tangible aspects of the relationships between Indigenous people and the city.

"I also want to acknowledge another gift that the people of northern Manitoba provide to the city of Winnipeg.... The electricity that powers everything in this room, everything in this city, comes from our territory" through hydroelectric dams, Manoakeesick said.

Members of the Red River Métis brought a sash, a miniature Red River cart, and a beaded medallion. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Other items, such as the sash and a miniature Red River cart, touch on specific parts of Manitoba's history.

"The sash that's in the window here is the replica of the Métis sash that was created for the Riel family," said Andrew Carrier, vice-president of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Bowman is not seeking a third term as Winnipeg's mayor. His last full council meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

Voters will pick his replacement from among 11 eligibile candidates on Oct. 26.