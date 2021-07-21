Police watchdog investigate after youth suffers broken arm in chase

The agency responsible for holding Manitoba police officers accountable has launched an investigation after a man's arm was broken in a vehicle crash during a pursuit.

On July 18, Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, about 450 kilometres north of Brandon, near The Pas.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle because it was going too fast. When they later found it, the vehicle had hit a house at the corner of Kickemaskanow and Amisk Crescent.

A male youth was found inside with blood on his face and complaining of a sore arm.

Paramedics took the boy to The Pas Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken arm. He was later taken to Winnipeg for treatment.

Because a broken arm is considered a serious injury, the Independent Investigation Unit has opened an investigation into the incident.

