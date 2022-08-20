Police watchdog investigating after man's rib fractured during Winnipeg arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog says it's investigating after learning a man's rib was fractured during an arrest in Winnipeg earlier this summer.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said it was informed of the incident on Thursday, after the man filed a complaint with the Law Enforcement Review Agency about the June 10 incident.

The Winnipeg Police Service told the watchdog that officers responded to a call for service that day on Holborn Place in the south end of the city, a Friday IIU news release said. When they got there, they found a male suspect whom they arrested.

Police used force on the man, who required medical attention at the scene. He was then medically cleared by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and taken to police headquarters, where he was processed and released, the watchdog said.

Police told the investigative unit they heard from the Law Enforcement Review Agency on Thursday. LERA indicated it had received medical evidence that indicates the man fractured a rib during his arrest, the IIU's release said.

The police watchdog is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty officers in the province.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information or video footage that may help investigators, is asked to call the Independent Investigation Unit toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The watchdog said its investigation is continuing, so no further details will be provided right now.