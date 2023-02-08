Police watchdog investigating after woman falls off Redwood Bridge

A woman suffered multiple broken bones when she fell to the ice under the Redwood Bridge in Winnipeg as police tried to speak to her on Monday.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a call about an unidentified woman who was on the bridge around 9:23 a.m.

Officers tried to speak to her, but she fell, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

Police pulled her to safety and she was taken to Health Sciences Centre, where she was treated for fractures to her fibula, tibia, ribs and sternum.

The incident was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit due to the level of injuries sustained.

The unit, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, is investigating what happened.