3 officers shot 26-year-old man in Winnipeg, police watchdog says

Manitoba's police watchdog says three Winnipeg officers shot at a man in the city's North End on Wednesday.

The Independent Investigation Unit urges anyone with information or video footage of the shooting, which resulted in a 26-year-old man being rushed to hospital in unstable condition, to get in touch with them.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver told media on Wednesday that officers responded to the area of Powers Street and Boyd Avenue at about 12:40 p.m., after receiving reports of an armed man in a nearby alley.

A man was found and "officers were forced to discharge their weapons" within minutes of arriving, Carver said, but he provided no other information.

A person is loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher in the back lane. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Asked if the man had shot at police, Carver said, "We don't need to be shot at until we fire back."

He wouldn't comment on the behaviour of the man before the shooting, other than saying, "Some actions on the part of that male caused our officers to discharge their weapons."

The Independent Investigation Unit said the man is now listed in stable condition at Health Sciences Centre.

Witnesses or other individuals with information are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time, the IIU said in a news release.