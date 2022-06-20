Police watchdog investigates after man shot dead by Winnipeg officer

The death of a man who was shot by a Winnipeg officer in the city's North End on Friday is being investigated by the provincial police watchdog.

An officer had just completed a traffic stop at the intersection of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue around 4:15 p.m. and was in his vehicle when a man holding a knife approached the driver's door of the cruiser, said a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The man was acting in an aggressive manner and a confrontation occurred, resulting in the man being shot, the IIU said. He was rushed to Health Sciences Centre and pronounced dead.

No other information about the incident was provided by police or the IIU.

A request for a civilian monitor has been made by the IIU to the Manitoba Police Commission because the matter involves a fatality.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that could assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.