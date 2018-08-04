Independent Investigation Unit probing man's injuries in police pursuit

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a chest fracture following a police pursuit in western Manitoba earlier this week.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said RCMP got into a high speed pursuit with a vehicle driven by a suspect who they were told had made threats against someone else and may have been armed.

The incident happened Wednesday near Camperville, Man., a town about 93 km north of Dauphin.

The IIU said the man was taken to hospital with a chest fracture after his vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

