Independent unit investigating after woman injured in crash during highway stop

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week when police tried to stop her vehicle on the highway.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says RCMP notified it on Sunday about the crash, which happened around 5 a.m. that morning.

An officer from the RCMP detachment in Cranberry Portage, Man., tried to stop a suspicious vehicle oh Highway 10, according to a news release from the investigation unit.

But the vehicle didn't stop and instead accelerated, then went into a water-filled ditch.

"The officer entered the ditch and opened the door to find the woman seat belted into the vehicle and unconscious," the unit wrote in its release.

A 19-year-old woman was taken by ambulance and transferred to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, where she remains.

The investigation unit is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

Cranberry Portage is about 90 kilometres north of The Pas.