Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault in 2 separate incidents

Manitoba RCMP Const. Erik Girmolfson is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault in two separate incidents that happened last year.

Grimolfson has June court dates in Selkirk, for assault causing bodily harm, and Winnipeg, for assault, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release on Wednesday.

One of the charges relates to an incident involving an on-duty officer in Selkirk on July 10, 2021.

The IIU said in a news release on July 15 that police officers arrested a man in connection with a domestic assault.

While the man was going through the release process, he told the officers he needed medical attention.

Police went with him in an ambulance because he was still in custody, and police allege he hit one of the officers and a fight ensued.

X-rays later showed the man had a broken rib.

The second charge stems from a collision near Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way in Winnipeg on Nov. 7, 2021, which involved an off-duty police officer and another person, an IIU news release said on Nov. 29.

The off-duty police officer did not remain at the scene of the crash and failed to exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver, the investigative unit said in the news release.

In both cases, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler concluded there were sufficiant grounds to authorize a charge.

Grimolfson's court dates are June 10 in Selkirk provincial court for the charge of assault causing bodily harm, and June 6 in Winnipeg provincial court for the charge of assault.