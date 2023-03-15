Investigation into Winnipeg arrest that left man with broken rib halted after officer's death

Manitoba's police watchdog has ended its investigation into an arrest that left a man with a broken rib after one of the officers involved in the arrest died.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says its investigation into the summer 2022 arrest was curtailed after learning the Winnipeg police officer identified in the use of force allegations later died.

Typically, depending on the evidence, the police oversight agency could forward its findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service to determine whether there was a reasonable chance of prosecuting an officer.

"In these circumstances, that decision is moot as the purported subject officer is deceased and no Criminal Code charge would be authorized to proceed," the investigative unit said in a Wednesday news release.

The IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, was tasked with investigating a June 10, 2022, incident in Winnipeg's south end.

Police were called to a home on Holborn Place that day, where they found and arrested a suspect. They used force while arresting the man, the investigative unit said.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service treated and medically cleared the man at the scene. He was then taken to police headquarters, where he was processed and released, according to the IIU.

On Aug. 18, Winnipeg police contacted the investigative unit to report a complaint had been filed with the Law Enforcement Review Agency, or LERA — the independent agency that handles complaints about police from the public.

LERA said it had medical evidence suggesting the man suffered a fractured rib during his arrest, according to the Independent Investigation Unit.

The IIU reviewed available evidence from police, consulted medical reports and interviewed the man who was arrested. It also interviewed witnesses and three of four officers who were there that day, but the officer implicated in the use of force allegations died "before he was formally designated and had any involvement in this investigation," the police watchdog said."

"The IIU completed its investigation to the best of its abilities under the circumstances and has produced all the salient facts surrounding the matter," the unit said in its Wednesday news release, but with the officer's death, "there is no further role for the IIU."

The agency did not disclose how the officer involved died.

Meanwhile, the case of the man who was arrested is still moving through the courts, the investigative unit said. It plans to publish its full investigation report after that case wraps up.

More from CBC Manitoba: