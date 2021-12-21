Police release photos of man they say may have exposed himself on Winnipeg Transit bus

Surveillance images of a man suspected of committing an indecent act on a Winnipeg Transit bus have been released by police in the hope that someone can identify him.

A woman said she was riding the bus on Nov. 9 when she saw a man expose himself and commit a sexual act, according to police.

Investigators released stills from the bus's onboard camera on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police released the two stills from video surveillance on the bus. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

