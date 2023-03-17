17-year-old accused of exposing himself to 3 kids, including school patrols: Winnipeg police

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after two separate incidents in which he allegedly exposed himself to children in a north Winnipeg neighbourhood earlier this week, police say.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday with a report a male driver had performed an indecent act in front of two preteen-aged school safety patrollers in the 200 block of Church Avenue, near Main Street, police said in a Friday news release.

Police spotted the vehicle near Atlantic Avenue and McGregor Street less than an hour later, the release said, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police later received a report that the same driver had also exposed himself to a preteen in the 400 block of Church, between Salter and Aikins streets, shortly before the first incident.

The child abuse unit investigated the incident. A 17-year-old from Winnipeg now faces three counts of indecent exposure to people under the age of 16, police say.

