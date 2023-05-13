'Evening of Black Excellence' celebrates Black student unions at 5 Winnipeg schools

Winnipeg's Seven Oaks School Division held an inaugural event to celebrate Black student unions from several of their schools on Friday.

Maples Collegiate joined forces with Black student unions from several other high schools to put on the groundbreaking event, called "Evening of Black Excellence," including Garden City Collegiate, Maples MET, Amber Trails Community School and West Kildonan Collegiate.

Yoanna Shalome, a Grade 12 student at Maples Collegiate, is president and founder of her high school's Black student union, which began last September. She started the student union after noticing her school had no clubs or events that celebrated Black culture.

"We have a presence in our school that we did not have before," she told CBC News.

"Like even now, everyone in our school has been talking about this event, Black and non-Black, and it just feels so incredible to be a part of something like this."

Yoanna Shalome, president and founder of the Black student union at Maples Collegiate, is valedictorian of her graduating class this year and is proud to leave a mark on her school. (Emily Brass/CBC)

Hundreds attended the gala at Maples Collegiate, wearing semi-formal attire and traditional African dress.

The evening of excellence was a way to recognize the value of Black student unions in Winnipeg schools, but to also reflect on the obstacles that Black students face in and outside of the classroom and show the importance of community and allyship, she said.

The valedictorian is pleased to know she will leave a lasting effect on Maples Collegiate.

"I feel like this is something greater than myself, truly … I'm leaving behind something and I'm proud that I was a part of it."

The event was catered by Black-owned businesses in the city, and featured a range of performances, from spoken word to taekwondo and a string performance.

A keynote speech by retired NHL player Ray Neufeld was also part of the evening. The Manitoban played mainly in the 1980s, when very few professional hockey players were Black.

Event could expand, include more school divisions

He used the opportunity to impart some wisdom to the youngsters.

"I always tell people success is caught, and you [have to] be around the right people to catch it," he told CBC News, saying the invitation to speak at the event was a privilege.

The teacher leading the Black student union at West Kildonan Collegiate, Jason Pinder, says the idea behind the union was to bring students together.

"It was simply a matter of seeing pockets of Black students just in the school, but not connecting with each other," he told CBC News. "And I never really understood why that was because when I was in high school, we always kind of gravitated toward each other."

Jason Pinder, the teacher leading the Black student union at West Kildonan Collegiate, says the groups can motivate the kids involved to pursue paths they might not have thought of before. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

He said Black student unions can have major impacts on the kids involved, since they can motivate each other to try new things.

"If your peers are doing really well with physics, or with computer science, or they write poetry, maybe another kid will be inspired to go down that path as well and explore roads that they've never thought of exploring before."

Pinder hopes the event will grow to include Black student unions from other school divisions.

"That's a dream."