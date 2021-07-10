Man convicted in string of Calgary bank robberies dies at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution

An inmate serving prison time for robbery has died at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution, Corrections Canada says.

Clinton McGeough died in custody on Friday, the Correctional Service Canada said in a Saturday news release.

The correctional service didn't release any information about the cause of McGeough's death.

He had been in the federal prison since April 28, 2017, following a string of bank robberies in Calgary that year. He was sentenced to six years, seven months and 28 days for three counts of robbery with threats of violence.

At the time of his arrest, police said in each case, he was given an undisclosed amount of money after telling the bank tellers he was armed.

McGeough's next of kin have been notified of his death, the correctional service said.

Police and the coroner have been notified, as per Corrections Canada policy, the service's news release said.

More from CBC Manitoba: