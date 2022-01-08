Man charged with impaired driving after fleeing scene of 2-vehicle collision

A 19-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision in Portage la Prairie Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, at the intersection of 3rd Street NE and 6th Avenue NE, just before 10:30 p.m., an RCMP news release says.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but one of the drivers had struck a hydro pole after colliding with the other vehicle and had fled the scene by the time officers got there.

Police spoke with several witnesses and were able to track down the suspect at a nearby residence.

He was taken to the Portage la Prairie detachment, where samples of his breath were taken and found to be over the legal limit.

In addition to the impaired driving charges, the the accused from Long Plain First Nation is facing charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and several offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

He appeared in court Friday morning.