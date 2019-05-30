Impaired driving charges laid against man in 2018 Winnipeg crash with dump truck

Winnipeg police have charged a man with impaired driving in connection with a crash that seriously injured two people last year.

Around 12:35 a.m. on April 26, 2018, paramedics were called to a crash involving a dump truck and a car at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

The man and woman in the car were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in unstable condition.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

On Wednesday, police charged the 30-year-old man who was driving the car with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood alcohol level above 80 milligrams, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.