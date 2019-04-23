Impaired driving charges pending after fatal truck collision near Bowsman, Man.

Charges of impaired driving causing death are pending after two trucks collided on Highway 10 near Bowsman, Man. Saturday evening.

RCMP believe a truck travelling south collided with a truck going north.

The driver of the northbound truck, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital but later died. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. They're both from Shoal River First Nation.

The southbound driver, a 35-year-old man from Powell, is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RCMP say charges of impaired driving causing death are pending against him.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

Bowsman is approximately 390 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.