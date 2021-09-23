Knife-wielding impaired driver causes multi-vehicle crash on highway: Manitoba RCMP

A 31-year-old woman caused a multi-vehicle crash on Winnipeg's north Perimeter Highway while driving impaired, then flashed a knife at people who came to her aid, police say.

RCMP were called around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the crash at the intersection of the Perimeter and Highway 6, where they arrested the woman after she was treated by paramedics.

Police say she was driving west on the Perimeter Highway when she attempted to turn north onto Highway 6 but failed to negotiate the exit turn.

Her vehicle went through a ditch and then crashed into three others stopped for a red light at the intersection.

Witnesses said the woman pulled out a knife when they tried to help her, according to RCMP. The knife was later found with the woman when she was arrested for impaired driving, possession of a weapon and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Two other drivers involved in the crash, a 43-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

