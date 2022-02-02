Driver arrested after fleeing from crash, barricading himself in business: Manitoba RCMP

A 31-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, after he fled from a crash and later barricaded himself in a business, Manitoba RCMP say.

RCMP got a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Provincial Road 207, also known as Deacon's Corner, just southeast of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway, around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

While they were en route, officers received two more calls about the crash, including a report that one of the drivers fled the scene of the accident on foot, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

Police later determined that an eastbound van drove into an eastbound semi-trailer stopped at Deacon's Corner. The driver, who was the only person in the van, got out of the vehicle and headed north on foot, they said.

Police were told the man had run into a neighbouring business, where he barricaded the door and blocked members of the public from entering or exiting.

The 31-year-old Sagkeeng First Nation man was arrested at the business, RCMP say.

Officers said he showed signs of impairment and was given a breath test. He registered two readings at double the legal limit, police say.

He has been charged with impaired driving, and was issued tickets for failure to give information to a driver regarding a collision, carrying liquor in a vehicle, driving without a licence, and being an unlicensed driver with alcohol in the blood.

Nobody involved suffered any physical injuries, according to police.