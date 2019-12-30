Councillor urges city to tap into unused impact fees to build fire hall for Waverley West

A Winnipeg city councillor wants to build a fire hall in Waverley West by using a tax collected from new homes built in that suburb and others.

Janice Lukes says her ward is rapidly expanding, and now has a population larger than the city of Brandon, but no fire station.

She wants the money for a fire hall to come from Winnipeg's special growth taxes, which have been called impact fees. The fees, introduced by the city in 2017, are meant to help cover the additional costs of infrastructure in Winnipeg's expanding suburbs.

So far, the city has collected $29.7 million, but hasn't spent any of it because it's in the midst of a legal battle with developers over whether it can charge the fees in the first place.

"It's sitting there collecting interest," Lukes said.

Lukes said a third of the impact fees the city has collected — amounting to $10.2 million — came from new buildings in her ward of Waverley West.

"We're putting two new schools in there. There's a community centre going in, more commercial [buildings]. This place is generating an awful lot of revenue in tax dollars," she said.

"You can't keep building neighbourhoods like this, and raking in the taxes, and not investing back into them."

The impact fee is $500 for every 100 square feet of new residential space. In her ward, a new house would be hit with an additional $10,000 to $15,000 in taxes, she said.

Fire hall needed in 'next two years': Lukes

Lukes said money from the fund should be used now for a fire hall, arguing the money could always be paid back later from a different pool if the city loses the legal battle.

"Three or four years ago, it wasn't as much of a concern because there were very few buildings in Waverley West. But now basically every lot has been sold in all of the Bridgwater, and Bridgwater Centre and South Point [areas]," she said. "We need a fire hall built in the next two years."

Councillor Janice Lukes says residents of Waverley West have contributed more than $10 million in impact fees, which should be used to build a new fire station in the ward. (Ron Boileau CBC)

A new fire hall would cost between $6 million and $8 million, she said.

Lukes acknowledges that she's asking for a new facility while the city looks to close down other city facilities to save money.

"We have to look at what's being used and utilized. We have to close old facilities down. We have to amalgamate. We have to build some new ones. It is hard decisions that are going to have to be made," she said.

A judge is expected to hear final arguments in the court battle with developers later this month, according to Lanny McInnes, president and CEO of the Manitoba Home Builders' Association.

"We feel the money should remain untouched until the court decision has been made and the city's authority has been clarified," McInnes said.