Pilot program to give access to COVID-19 immunization cards for Manitoba's vulnerable populations

The Manitoba government is launching a pilot program to expand access to COVID-19 immunization cards for people who might not have a mailing address or smartphone.

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre and the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre will request the card on the person's behalf, then print out a copy of the QR code and seal it in a wallet-sized sleeve, a news release says.

This will help people in vulnerable populations such as those who are homeless maintain access to businesses and venues that require proof of immunization.

In addition, the province says the single-dose Janssen vaccine, also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be available to Manitobans by the end of the week.

The vaccine will be available at some pharmacies and medical clinics. You can find out where it's available through the province's online vaccine finder map.

Those who receive the vaccine will be eligible for an immunization card two weeks after their one dose.