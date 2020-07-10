Border agency charges Winnipegger accused of leaving Chinese immigrants in the lurch

The Canadian Border Services Agency has charged a former Winnipeg man with working as an unauthorized immigration consultant and lying on his client's immigration applications.

Zhihao Jia, 26, faces three charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act: unlawfully representing people applying for immigration, misrepresenting facts on immigration applications, and communicating false or misleading information with the intent of inducing immigration to Canada.

Jia ran Jiatoo Immigration Consulting on Pembina Highway, which closed its doors in March 2019

A client of Jia's told CBC News that he took thousands of dollars from her without providing services and then disappeared. A licensed immigration consultant said at the time that at least 13 Chinese immigrants were affected by his disappearance.

The border service alleges between February 2017 and April 2019, Jia collected fees as an unauthorized immigration consultant and misrepresented his clients' situations in their immigration applications.

Jia is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on July 27.

Another Winnipeg man also has been charged with immigration-related offences in a separate case.

Chineye (Victor) Alozie, 33, collected fees as an unauthorized immigration consultant and also told his clients to lie on their immigration applications,between July 2014 and June 2019, the border service alleges.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on July 13.