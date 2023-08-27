Newcomer fair welcomes new Canadians, international students to Manitoba

Hundreds headed to Winnipeg's St. Vital Park Saturday for the second annual NewComers Welcome Fair, an event that celebrates new Canadians and international students in Manitoba — and helps them get settled.

"This fair is basically set up as a platform to let all of the new [immigrants] and the new students to quickly face Winnipeg life," said Gary Liu, president of Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts, on CBC's Information Radio on Friday.

The event featured booths from realtors, banks, insurance companies and more to help newcomers get the information they need to adjust to life in Winnipeg.

"When they first come, their English [isn't] great and they don't have any connection," he said.

Musical performances, dances, a choir and games for kids were also part of the afternoon event, organized by the Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts, Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre, Manitoba Chinese Community Centre and Women of Colour Community Leadership Initiative.

About 400 people were expected to attend the event this year, said Gary Liu, president of Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Igor Prokofiev, who moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine six months ago, was at the fair Saturday with his wife and two daughters.

He said the fair brings the newcomer community together.

"It shows, like, culture, how people support and help each other, so we just want to see such mentality," said Prokofiev.

Traditional Chinese dancing, music, and games for kids were also featured at the fair. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Ruobing Li, an international student studying film at the University of Manitoba, moved to Winnipeg in 2019. She said the event allows people to meet others from different cultures.

"This festival is very fun," she said.