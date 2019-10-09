Judge says limiting imitation firearms could prevent suicides by cop

A Manitoba judge is calling for new rules governing imitation firearms to reduce the risk of fatal shootings involving police and what's commonly called suicide by cop.

Provincial court Judge Lindy Choy said the availability of toy guns that look like the real thing increases the risk of deadly confrontations.

Police may not know whether a weapon being pointed at them is real or fake, and often have no choice but to react on the assumption the weapon is real, Choy said.

Choy oversaw an inquest into the deaths of two men who were shot by Winnipeg police in separate incidents in 2015.

One man had pointed a real firearm at police and the other had pointed what turned out to be an imitation gun.

Choy's inquest report says officers responded appropriately given the threats they faced, and calls on the Manitoba government to consider tightening the availability of imitation firearms.