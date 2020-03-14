Manitoba students use teamwork, creative thinking to tackle challenges in global competition

Students from around Manitoba finally got a chance this week to present the projects they've spent months imaging and developing.

The presentation was part of Destination Imagination, a competition that challenges 200 students to solve problems in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

"This year I learned that teamwork is very important, and without a team it would be very hard to have a performance," said CJ Adams, a participant and student at École River Heights.

Working in groups, participants in the competition, which includes students from elementary to high school grades participating in tournaments around the world, are given a challenge at the beginning of the school year— designing and building a load-bearing structure from specific materials for the engineering challenge, for example.

The teams are encouraged to find creative solutions to tackle one of the subject challenges.

Destination Imagination is a program that allows young students to solve academic challenges in the STEM fields. 2:07

Manitoba teams were given eight minutes to present their projects on Wednesday at École River Heights.

Projects included theatrical performances and inventions that presented solutions to problems like bridge-building.

A group of judges then allocated points to each team.

Shauna Cornwell, affiliate director of Destination Imagination Manitoba, believes the competition's combination of team-building, imagination and use of diverse skills is vital for young people to be successful.

"We see more and more schools focusing on 21st-century skills, or soft skills, or competencies," said Cornwell. "Destination Imagination is an excellent opportunity to come together and use all of those skills as a team."

Over 200 volunteers helped organize the provincial event.

The winning Manitoba team in each challenge will qualify to compete on the global stage in Kansas City, Mo., this spring.