Police release image of man they say assaulted woman near Winnipeg Law Courts

Police have released images of a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman near the law courts building in Winnipeg last week.

He is described as being in his 20s or 30s and about five feet, nine inches, with a larger build, long dark hair and a moustache. He was wearing glasses and a black jacket.

A 20-year-old woman suffered an upper-body injury from the attack on Friday, police said.

The woman told police she was walking shortly before 6 a.m. from St. Mary Avenue toward the law courts building at York Avenue and Kennedy Street in downtown Winnipeg.

A man she didn't know started to follow her, then approached when she got closer to the entrance of the law courts building.

A physical altercation occurred and the woman fell to the ground before the man touched her on the lower body, police said in a news release at the time. The man then ran off.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to asked to contact investigators in the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).