New illicit drug task force will look for ways to fight meth, opioid crisis in Manitoba

A new task force will look for ways to fight the rising distribution and use of illicit drugs, including meth, in Winnipeg, members of all three levels of government announced Tuesday morning.

The illicit drug task force will search for short- and long-term ideas to fight the use of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, opioids and cocaine.

"We are too aware of the swath of destruction from illicit drugs such as methamphetamines," Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said at the announcement at Manitoba Legislature, where he was joined by MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Mayor Brian Bowman.

The task force will look for ways to improve existing programs and enforcement, get advice from health professionals and provide recommendations on how to better communicate the dangers of illicit drugs. No cost estimates were given at the press conference.

"As far as we know this is the first initiative of this kind in the country," Bowman said.

Ouellette, who represents Winnipeg Centre, said the task force will work to reverse the devastation caused by the illicit drug crisis.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, left, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen, centre, and Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette announce a new illicit drug task force at the Manitoba Legislature Tuesday morning. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The creation of the illicit drug task force comes on the heels of a parliamentary health committee meeting earlier this month, where Ouellette was joined by Manitobans representing groups who are on the front lines of the drug crisis.

James Favel of the Bear Clan Patrol and Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, were among those who spoke to the health committee about illicit drugs.

Favel said he has seen firsthand the rise in consumption and the "havoc wreaked" as a result of meth abuse in Winnipeg's inner-city communities.

"Two of our own Bear Clan family members were lost to addiction and overdose," Favel said to the health committee.

"Methamphetamine did play a role in both of those tragedies."

The new task force is expected to report back with recommendations by June 2019.

