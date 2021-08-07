Man arrested, charged after trees on Winnipeg median cut down during house move

Police arrested a man they say was involved in cutting down or trimming about a dozen trees on the median of a Winnipeg street to make way for a large house that was being moved.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, police traffic units were facilitating the move of a large house on Roblin Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The moving company had a permit to move the house out of the city, and officers confirmed the load dimensions were specified in the permit.

However, police say the operator clearly hadn't confirmed the accessibility of the route, as required in the permit.

Officers in the area reported multiple trees along the route had been deliberately felled or trimmed without permission.

A man associated with the move was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000. The move was temporarily halted.

City of Winnipeg forestry officials were called out to determine how to continue the move with minimal impact, police said.

The Facebook page of the company associated with the move appeared to have been removed this morning, and the company doesn't have a website. CBC News has attempted to contact the company by phone.

Area Coun. Kevin Klein says the police are involved and he's working on having the trees replaced. (Submitted by Ryan Cheale)

Coun. Kevin Klein, who represents Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, said in a news release that he received multiple calls and saw many social media posts expressing outrage over the destruction of trees.

Klein says he spoke with city officials and confirmed the actions were "illegal, unauthorized, and not condoned by the City of Winnipeg."

"I will keep residents informed of this devastating act," he said in the release.

Klein also said he would begin work to have the trees replaced.