17-year-old charged after threatening note found in Île-des-Chênes school: Manitoba RCMP

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a note was found at a school in Île-des-Chênes, with threatening comments suggesting an incident could occur at the southeastern Manitoba high school on Monday.

RCMP say shortly before 2 p.m. last Friday, they received a report about the note found at École Collège Régional Gabrielle-Roy in Île-des-Chênes, which is just southeast of Winnipeg.

Over the weekend, officers investigated who was behind the threat and worked with the Franco-Manitoban School Division to put a safety plan in place for staff and students attending school on Monday, police said in a Tuesday news release.

On Monday, officers from St-Pierre-Jolys, along with the RCMP's dog services unit, searched the school property before classes started. Once the property was secured, students and staff were allowed to enter, the RCMP's news release said.

On Monday morning, a 17-year-old boy from southeastern Manitoba was arrested and charged with uttering threats. RCMP did not indicate which community the teen is from.

He has been released from police custody and will appear in court on Aug. 12 in St-Pierre-Jolys.

