Women-run Ikwe ride service loses its unofficial headquarters

A popular ride service for women and children run by volunteers in Winnipeg is considering cutting its late-night hours to keep drivers safe after losing its overnight meeting spot.

Drivers with Ikwe Safe Rides used to park and wait for calls in the back lot at the Tim Hortons on Isabel Street. The location was perfect for the drive service, which mainly picks up customers in the West End, North End and downtown.

"The staff and the owners have been fabulous to us and supportive," said Christine Brouze, one of the directors of Ikwe.

Volunteers affectionately called the Tim Hortons Ikwe's "headquarters," she said.

But last week, the once 24-hour restaurant began closing from midnight to 4 a.m. due to security concerns. While the drive-thru remains open, the restaurant was vital, mainly because it gave the volunteers access to a washroom.

"Without a safe spot for our drivers to meet, we have to start looking at maybe closing down for a few hours in the middle of the night," said Brouze.

"It's the small percentage of people that are involved in crimes that are concerning us. It's just so frustrating."

Ikwe has 55 volunteer drivers who are all women. Since the service started nearly three years ago, it has provided nearly 60,000 rides to women and children, Brouze said.

Riders are asked to provide a small donation to cover gas expenses or about $10 per ride; however, Brouze said many rides are given for free.

Brouze said she has contacted hotels and gas stations downtown but so far no one has the right combination of a well-lit, secure parking lot with easy access to a washroom.