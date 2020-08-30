IKEA Winnipeg temporarily closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

The Winnipeg location of IKEA is closed temporarily for a deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced on Saturday.

The employee was last in the store on Thursday, and the company learned of their positive test on Saturday, IKEA Canada says.

"Out of an abundance of caution, IKEA Winnipeg is temporarily closed to complete a thorough deep clean and sanitization by a third-party expert," the company said on its website.

The company has also identified and notified co-workers who may have been in contact with this employee that they must self-isolate.

A sign outside of the store, located on Sterling Lyon Parkway, said they're closed due to "technical difficulties," and redirects customers to the website.

IKEA says it's taking precautionary measures to reduce further exposure, following the guidelines of Manitoba Health.

"We are supporting the co-worker to ensure they have everything they need," the statement says.

Latest local news