Ikea closes Winnipeg store again after 2nd employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ikea's Winnipeg location has closed for the second time in less than two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company announced Tuesday that it learned the employee tested positive on Sept. 7.

"We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon," the company said in a statement.

The store on Sterling Lyon Parkway will undergo a deep clean and sanitization by a third-party expert, the company said. It will reopen once that is complete.

The statement from the company does not say when the employee last worked at the store. It says it is taking precautionary measures and following the guidelines of Manitoba Public Health to reduce the risk of further exposure.

Ikea shut down the same store on Aug. 29 after an employee tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.