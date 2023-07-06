Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of man shot with stun gun Wednesday

Manitoba's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot with a stun gun in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says Winnipeg police officers found a stolen vehicle parked near a housing complex on Robson Street around 9:30 a.m.

Officers noticed a man in the vehicle and tried to arrest him, but a "use of force encounter" ensued, the investigative unit said in a Thursday news release.

Police used a stun gun on the man before he was taken into custody, the unit says. The man then became unresponsive and police took him to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The IIU said it was immediately notified of the incident by Winnipeg police.

It's asking any witnesses or people who have video footage of the incident to contact investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

Because this case involves a fatality, the unit — which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba — says it will ask the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor.