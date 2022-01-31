Police watchdog investigates shooting of man outside Siloam Mission

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot a man outside of Siloam Mission in Winnipeg's Exchange District on Friday night.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified of the shooting on Saturday after police were called to respond to two men fighting outside of 260 Princess Street around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed and found another man in the area, the IIU said in a release.

According to the police statement from the day, the suspect was "non-compliant" and an officer shot him.

The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he remains in stable condition.

Any injury caused by a police officer's gun is defined as a serious injury and the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information or video footage that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time.