Winnipeg officers cleared in 2020 arrest that left suspect with broken bones : police watchdog

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared two Winnipeg police officers involved in a February 2020 incident that left a man with a dislocated elbow and broken bones.

The police watchdog concluded there is not enough evidence that would result in reasonable grounds to support criminal charges against either of the subject officers after a suspect sustained a dislocated elbow, fractured tibia and fibula during an arrest on Feb. 18, 2020, according to a news release.

An allegation of fractures to a tibia and fibula meets the definition of a serious injury pursuant to the Police Services Act, meaning the matter demanded a mandatory investigation for the IIU.

On the day in question, the complainant attempted to evade police in a stolen vehicle and collided with a taxi in the area of McPhillips Street and Jarvis Avenue.

He was removed from the vehicle, handcuffed and subsequently transported to Health Sciences Centre where he was treated for a dislocated elbow and bruising, and then detained in custody, according to the release.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Winnipeg police received correspondence from the Law Enforcement Review Agency advising that as a result of a complaint, the agency had secured medical evidence that indicated the man had suffered fractures to his right tibia and fibula as a result of the incident, the release says.

A notification was received the next day saying Winnipeg police had advised officers to respond to a report of a man operating a stolen vehicle on McPhillips Street.

IIU investigators interviewed the complainant and 36 Winnipeg police officers as witnesses, and obtained Winnipeg police file material. Investigators also examined Air 1 video, the complainant's medical release documentation from Health Science Centre, police radio transmissions and several other pieces of information before rendering their decision.

The report by the IIU civilian director is available online.

