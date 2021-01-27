Winnipeg police didn't cause crash that killed mother and baby in September: watchdog
IIU probe involved dozens of interviews, reviewed documents and videos of crash
Manitoba's police watchdog says there is no evidence that Winnipeg police contributed to a car crash that killed a mother and baby in September.
Ten-month-old Anthony — known as AJ — was in the back seat of a van with his mother, Jennifer Dethmers, when a pickup truck that was speeding away from Winnipeg police slammed into the van in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Sept. 26.
Dethmers, 30, died in the crash and AJ was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Dethmers's partner and stepdaughter were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
AJ died of his injuries a month later.
The Independent Investigation Unit, which is mandated to investigate serious incidents involving police in the province, took over the investigation.
After four months, the IIU's civilian director said in a release on Wednesday there is no evidence to support a conclusion that any police officer contributed to the cause of the collision, nor the resulting deaths and injuries.
Investigators interviewed the occupants of both vehicles, witnesses, a Winnipeg Police Service traffic collision analyst, as well as reviewing a number of documents and videos, according to the release.
Armand Joseph Jr. Chartrand is charged with dangerous driving causing death, causing death by criminal negligence and eight more counts relating to dangerous driving.
He is also charged with driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
The full report on the IIU's findings will be made available after the charges against Chartrand are proven in court.