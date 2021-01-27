Winnipeg police didn't cause crash that killed mother and baby in September: watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog says there is no evidence that Winnipeg police contributed to a car crash that killed a mother and baby in September.

Ten-month-old Anthony — known as AJ — was in the back seat of a van with his mother, Jennifer Dethmers, when a pickup truck that was speeding away from Winnipeg police slammed into the van in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Sept. 26.

Dethmers, 30, died in the crash and AJ was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Dethmers's partner and stepdaughter were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

AJ died of his injuries a month later.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which is mandated to investigate serious incidents involving police in the province, took over the investigation.

Jennifer Dethmers, 30, was killed when the the van she was in collided with a pickup truck in September. (Submitted by Lisa Hargreaves)

After four months, the IIU's civilian director said in a release on Wednesday there is no evidence to support a conclusion that any police officer contributed to the cause of the collision, nor the resulting deaths and injuries.

Investigators interviewed the occupants of both vehicles, witnesses, a Winnipeg Police Service traffic collision analyst, as well as reviewing a number of documents and videos, according to the release.

Anthony "AJ" Dethmers died after a month in hospital in critical condition, family say. The nine-month-old was with his mother in the back seat of their van when it was hit. (Submitted by Lisa Hargreaves)

Armand Joseph Jr. Chartrand is charged with dangerous driving causing death, causing death by criminal negligence and eight more counts relating to dangerous driving.

He is also charged with driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

The full report on the IIU's findings will be made available after the charges against Chartrand are proven in court.