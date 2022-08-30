Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man found to have broken arm following arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man who was arrested earlier this month was found to have a broken arm following the arrest.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Winnipeg police were called to a house on Dufferin Avenue, in the city's North End, where a man was allegedly attacking people, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a Tuesday news release.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on his stomach on a porch, being restrained by another man.

In their report to the IIU, which was filed on Monday, Winnipeg police said they had to use force and handcuff the man on the ground.

Because he was very intoxicated, he was detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act — which allows officers to detain someone if they are intoxicated and police fear they are a danger to themselves or others — and taken to the Main Street Project.

He was assessed by a paramedic there, who found the man had a broken bone in his upper left arm.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a broken humerus.

The Independent Investigation Unit is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba. Because a broken bone meets the definition of a serious injury, the unit has opened an investigation.

Anyone who has information or video footage that could help investigators are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

