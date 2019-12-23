Police watchdog investigating after man's eye socket fractured during Winnipeg arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man's eye socket was fractured during an arrest by the Winnipeg police last week.

On Dec. 19, police advised the Independent Investigation Unit of an incident that happened earlier that same day.

Officers were called to Ellice Avenue where they found a man in need of medical attention. While attempting to take him, police said he became belligerent and a struggle ensued with the officers.

Police say force was used to arrest the man and he was immediately taken to the Health Sciences Centre.

The 39-year-old was treated for a fractured eye socket and admitted for observation.

An injury requiring admission to the hospital is defined as a serious injury, according to the IIU, so it's mandated to investigate.

Witnesses or anyone who has information or video footage that may help investigators are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.