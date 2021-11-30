Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg officer ticketed in crash with motorcycle following police watchdog investigation

A Winnipeg police officer has been ticketed after allegedly blowing through a stop sign and colliding with a motorcycle.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital in stable condition after June 2021 crash

An officer has been found at fault by the police watchdog of ignoring a stop sign and causing a crash with a motorcycle. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The civilian-led police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, looked into the incident shortly after it occurred in June. On Tuesday it sent out a news release saying it believes the officer was at fault and a ticket has been issued.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on June 4 at the intersection of Powers Street and Redwood Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition and two police officers — who were in a marked cruiser — were treated in hospital for minor injuries and released, an IIU release said.

No further details are being provided as the matter is now before the courts.

