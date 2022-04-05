Police watchdog investigates after man alleges ribs broken during arrest by Dauphin RCMP

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man says he was seriously injured during an arrest by RCMP in Dauphin almost two years ago.

The arrest happened on July 29, 2020, on Highway 20 north of Dauphin, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release Tuesday.

The RCMP reported the incident to the IIU on March 31 of this year. The day before, the man had filed a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, an independent agency that investigates complaints form the public about the conduct of RCMP members.

The man alleges that he sustained broken ribs during his 2020 arrest, according to the Independent Investigation Unit's Tuesday news release.

The IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, has opened an investigation.

It's asking anyone who has information or video footage that may help in its investigation to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing and the investigative unit is not currently releasing any further information, the IIU's news release says.