Manitoba police watchdog investigating report man's eye socket broken during arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a report a man was seriously injured during an arrest involving an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the off-duty officer observed a man on Young Street stealing a catalytic converter, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The off-duty officer approached the man, who then fled, the investigative unit said in news release Wednesday.

The officer later caught the man at 493 Notre Dame Ave., where a fight ensued. The off-duty officer secured the man until uniformed police officers arrived.

The man was taken into custody and later transported to Health Sciences Centre, where he was found to have a fractured left orbital bone — the bone around the eye — the IIU said.

Police said the officer involved also sustained lacerations and bruising, according to the police watchdog's release.

The next day, the Winnipeg Police Service reported the arrest to the Independent Investigation Unit, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are being provided, the investigative unit said.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.