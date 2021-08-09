No charges recommended by Manitoba's police watchdog after man's lung collapsed during arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog says there are no grounds to justify charges against RCMP officers involved in a November arrest that put a man in hospital with a collapsed lung.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Thompson RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man on Nov. 12 after they were called to a home about a domestic dispute, the watchdog said in a news release on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the man was being uncooperative and used a stun gun on him.

Thompson Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he was cleared and released into police custody.

However, he needed to be taken to hospital again the next day, at which point he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung and admitted to hospital.

Investigators with the watchdog interviewed the the 26-year-old man, five officers who witnessed the arrest, civilian witnesses and parsed through a number of reports.

The civilian director has concluded there are no grounds to justify any charges against officers involved in the arrest.

The 26-year-old man is currently before the court on charges stemming from the incident, so the final report on the IIU investigation will be made public at a later date.