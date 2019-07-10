Manitoba police watchdog seeks witnesses after man injured during Thompson arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is hoping to talk to witnesses of an arrest in Thompson, Man., last month, which has prompted an investigation by the agency.

RCMP in the northern Manitoba city responded to a call about a man causing a disturbance at the Thompson Inn around 6 p.m. on June 5.

The man was arrested, but in the processes sustained a cut to his forehead that needed to be stitched at the Thompson General Hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which looks into serious incident involving police in the province, was contacted by RCMP about the injury on June 21.

"Although this is not a serious injury as defined by regulations, the IIU civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the agency to investigate," the IIU said in a news release Wednesday.

The police watchdog is asking anyone who may have witnessed the arrest to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

