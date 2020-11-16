Man in hospital with collapsed lung after Thompson arrest, IIU says

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the arrest of a 26-year-old man in Thompson that put him in hospital with a collapsed lung.

The man was arrested overnight on Nov. 12 after Thompson RCMP were called to a home about a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found the man was being uncooperative and used a conducted energy weapon on him, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

Thompson Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he was cleared and released into police custody.

However, he needed to be taken to hospital again the next day, at which point he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung and admitted to hospital.

Because this is defined as a serious injury under the IIU's regulation, the police watchdog has now launched an investigation and is asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the IIU at at 1-844-667-6060.